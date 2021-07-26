Patrol identifies 3 people who died in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol on Monday identified three people who died in a single-vehicle crash along an interstate in Sioux Falls.

The patrol said 22-year-old Sean Morck, of Sioux Falls, 18-year-old Breeanne Gaffin, of Worthing, and 16-year-old Kali Johnson, of Canton, died Thursday when their car left Interstate-229, hit a tree and caught fire.

All three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

