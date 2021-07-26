 Skip to main content
Patrol identifies 3 people who died in Sioux Falls crash
AP

Patrol identifies 3 people who died in Sioux Falls crash

  Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol on Monday identified three people who died in a single-vehicle crash along an interstate in Sioux Falls.

The patrol said 22-year-old Sean Morck, of Sioux Falls, 18-year-old Breeanne Gaffin, of Worthing, and 16-year-old Kali Johnson, of Canton, died Thursday when their car left Interstate-229, hit a tree and caught fire.

All three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

