Patrol identifies man struck and killed while changing tire

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed while changing a tire on Interstate 29 near Sisseton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 78-year-old Gerald Bartell, of Herman, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday afternoon crash.

The patrol says Bartell had pulled over to the shoulder and was kneeling near the pickup on the driver's side when a man driving a semi-trailer struck both the vehicle and Bartell.

The semi driver, Wilhelm Hiebert, 55, of Rosenfeld, Manitoba, was not injured. Charges are being reviewed in the case, the patrol says.

