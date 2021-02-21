Patrol names victims of South Dakota crash that killed 4

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of four people who were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash in southern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol identified the victims has 64-year-old Lynette Ashes, of Wagner; 31-year-old Agnes Drapeaux, of Mitchell; 28-year-old Michaela Rainbow, of Lake Andes; and 33-year-old Milton LaRose, of Omaha, Nebraska.

The patrol said the crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday near Wagner when a 2003 Chrysler Sebring driven by Drapeaux failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ashes. The car subsequently plunged into a ditch where it caught fire, authorities said.

Ashes was the lone occupant of the SUV. There were four passengers in the car, including one man, 27-year-old Lawrence Thunder Horse, of Lake Andes, who suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol said none of people involved in the crash appeared to have been wearing seat belts.

