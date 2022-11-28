 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Paul Swain, former bishop of Sioux Falls Diocese, dies at 79

A former bishop who led the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years has died

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain, who gained a reputation as a humble, prayerful leader when he was oversaw the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years, has died.

Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice, according to an obituary from Miller Funeral Home. He was 79. The diocese announced his death Sunday on Facebook.

Swain became bishop in 2006, and before that he was a priest in Madison, Wisconsin, the Argus Leader reported. As bishop, he oversaw the closing or consolidation of several smaller parishes, a process that the Rev. Charles Cimpl said went smoothly.

“Everybody likes to have the church in their hometown, and he was very sensitive to that. But also sensitive to the fact that we had to use our power to the best of our abilities," Cimpl said.

People are also reading…

Swain also addressed the child sex abuse allegations that have plagued the Catholic church. In March 2019, the diocese released the names of 11 priests with substantiated claims of abuse against them dating from 1958 to 1992. Swain encouraged other victims to come forward.

“It’s important for victims to feel that they’ve been listened to, and to feel that they have credibility,” Swain said, adding that he wanted to support them "and hopefully some healing can come as a result.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison nearly vanished from the Great Plains. Decades later, there's a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous tribes seeking to reconnect with the humpbacked, shaggy-haired animals that occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief. Since 1992 the federally chartered InterTribal Buffalo Council has helped relocate surplus bison. The come locations such as Badlands, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks to 82 member tribes in 20 states. Collectively, they are managing over 20,000 of the animals on their lands. One prominent Native leader says the goal is “to restore buffalo back to Indian country for that cultural and spiritual connection that Indigenous people have with the buffalo.”

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana growing operation in rural Oklahoma where four people were slain execution-style. The owner of the local paper, Jack Quirk, said Wednesday that the postal carrier was frequently met with guns. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the suspect in the weekend killings, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by Miami Beach police and brought to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. The suspect will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and faces extradition to Oklahoma. No attorney has been assigned to him yet.

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

The company tasked with locking down the assets in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far. That's a fraction of the potential billions likely missing from bankrupt company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. Biden has been calling on governors to issue pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. Biden’s pardon applied to those convicted under federal law and thousands convicted in the District of Columbia. Brown is also forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees. Oregonians passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use of marijuana in 2014.

Sanford, Fairview talking about merging the health systems

Two large health care systems in Minnesota and the Dakotas are negotiating a merger that its leaders say would improve patient care and help them deal with economic challenges. Combining Sanford, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview, headquartered in Minneapolis, would create one of the largest health care providers in the Upper Midwest. The merged system would be based in Sioux Falls and include 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Sanford and Fairview must still convince regulators and state lawmakers that the merger is a good idea. The two systems are hoping to reach a deal in 2023.

Watch Now: Related Video

New study: Mars used to be a giant ocean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News