Pedestrian killed in highway crash from Alaska
AP

HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was killed along a highway near Harrisburg over the weekend.

According to the patrol, 24-year-old Bret Butcher, of Anchorage, Alaska, died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV on Highway 115. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver was not injured. The patrol says no charges are expected against the driver.

