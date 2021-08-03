Pennington County drug bust net up to $2.5 million in meth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Pennington County authorities said Tuesday that a months-long investigation has turned up large quantities of drugs, including about 72 pounds of methamphetamine worth as much as $2.5 million.

Narcotics task force officials said three search warrants also turned up approximately 10 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of heroin, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash and 13 guns.

“This is a big bust — a big win for Pennington County,” said Sgt. Casey Kenrick of the Unified Narcotics Task Force. “These drugs had a combined street value in the millions of dollars. It’s important to get these drugs off our streets and hold the dealers responsible for the violence and addiction they perpetuate in our community.”

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0