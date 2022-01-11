Person of interest held in triple homicide on reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Oglala Sioux tribal police and the FBI say they are investigating a triple homicide near Manderson.

According to the FBI, two men and a woman were fatally shot in the early morning hours last Wednesday at a home in Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Officials say a person of interest is in custody and is being held on unrelated charges.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Michael White Plume Sr., James Graham and Alma Garneaux, both 38, KOTA-TV reported. A obituary says Garneaux was the mother of seven children.

According to a tribal police social media post, the man in custody was arrested at a Manderson home following a search. Police say they are also questioning him about two other shootings last month as well as an assault on an officer.

Formal charges are pending.

