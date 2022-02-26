Photo bought for $250 on eBay shows beginnings of Madison

MADISON, S.D. (AP) — DeLon Mork and John Hess banter as though they’ve known one another their whole lives.

“I have yet to see ‘the picture’ that I have purchased,” Mork said. “I think he’s holding me hostage.”

Mork says this while looking at a black and white computer printout of a photograph. Hess saw the cabinet photo advertised on eBay and was unable to meet the selling price of $250. His lower bid was rejected.

“Then he came groveling to me,” Mork continued, in the same teasing vein.

“We slept on it and then I bought it. All the history nerds are excited,” Hess said, continuing the story.

The two men were talking about a photo of Madison they estimate was taken around 1900. Stained and spotted with torn edges, measuring about 4x6 inches, the photo shows a nearly treeless community with a scattering of houses. SD-34 is no more than a one-lane track, the Madison Daily Leader reported.

“It’s almost like the birth of a town. We’re seeing the very beginning,” Hess said.

Looking at the grainy printout, Mork first teases Hess about practicing that line and then asks him where the Dairy Queen would be located. Hess points to an area that appears to be nothing more than a muddy lot in the photo.

“We’ve been in this location for 58 years and seen a lot of change,” Mork said. “It’s neat to see Madison prior to that.”

In the background, against a hazy horizon, stands Beadle Hall. That building and a men’s dormitory that was located near the current site of the Tunheim Classroom Building were used to date the cabinet photo.

Pulling out the book published by Dakota State University to celebrate the 125th anniversary, Hess explained his deductive process. Beadle Hall was constructed in 1886. East Hall, which is not in the photograph, was built in 1901.

“We know it’s between 1886 and 1901,” he stated. “The men’s dorm disappeared, and the Women’s Gym was built in 1910.”

The nature of the photo, as well as the image, also helps to date the image. Cabinet photos were introduced in the 1860s and were already losing popularity by the 1890s. They eventually disappeared prior to World War I.

Generally, cabinet photos consisted of a sepia photograph – the tone a result of the process used to produce a print from a negative – on paper affixed to cardboard. They were called cabinet photos because they were frequently displayed in cabinets. Initially, Hess didn’t know where the photograph was taken. However, working backward from Beadle Hall, he was able to locate several other houses which are still standing.

“What I think is interesting is how many of those are no longer there,” he said.

By doing that, he was able to determine the photograph was taken from the top of the Lake County Courthouse. Since the current courthouse was not constructed until 1934, the cabinet photo would have been taken from the original courthouse, a two-story structure with a brick veneer, ashlar stone foundation and large cupola on the roof.

Hess wasn’t content with having made that deduction. He wanted a contemporary photo to show how Madison has changed during the intervening decades.

In order to get that from roughly the same perspective, Hess approached Lake County Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare. Hess reports that Hare intends to ask Chief Deputy Sarina Talich, a professional photographer, to get a photo from the same vantage site.

Still buoyed up by the excitement of having found the photograph and having located the spot from which it was taken, Hess knocked on the door of one of the historic homes visible in the photograph. He didn’t know the owner, and doesn’t recall the owner’s name, but wanted to show him the photograph.

“This is probably the oldest picture of this house you will ever see,” Hess told the retired farmer. The man now wants a copy of the photo to display in his home.

Meanwhile, Mork is also contemplating plans to display an enlargement of the cabinet photo in the DQ, which is where he and Hess met. Hess was a 15-year-old working for Mork’s dad, and Mork was 13, just beginning to learn the ropes.

