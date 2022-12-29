 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service

A pipeline operator has put a damaged section in Kansas back into service, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek.

Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast Kansas to allow a “controlled restart" of the section from Steele City, Nebraska, near the Kansas line, to Cushing, in northern Oklahoma. The 2,700-mile (4,345-kilometer) Keystone system carries heavy crude oil extracted from tar sands in western Canada to the Gulf Coast and to central Illinois.

A spill on Dec. 7 shut down the Keystone system after dumping 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. Each barrel is 42 gallons, the size of a household bathtub.

People are also reading…

The U.S. Department of Transportation's pipeline safety arm gave TC Energy permission last week to restart the section of pipeline after telling the company that it would have to operate it at lower pressure than before. The company's announcement disclosed that it still is working to determine the cause of the spill.

“We recognize that incidents like this raise questions. We have questions too. We are committed to asking those tough questions, fully investigating and sharing our learnings and actions,” Richard Prior, the company's president for liquids pipelines, said in an online message.

The rupture occurred on local farmer Bill Pannbacker's land, and he said he's bothered the company reopened the section of pipeline when “they haven’t at least given an official cause” of the accident.

The company reported that as of last week, it had recovered almost 7,700 barrels of the spilled crude oil, or a little more than half. The company and government officials have said drinking water supplies were not affected. No one was evacuated, and most of the Keystone system was back in operation in eight days.

“We will not rest until we have recovered and remediated the areas affected by this incident,” Prior said in his message. “No incident is ever acceptable to us.”

The spill was the largest onshore in nine years and larger than 22 previous spills on the Keystone system combined, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

"If previous tests showed that everything was fine and now tests show everything is fine, yet we’ve had failures in between-time, what real assurance do we have that there is not another accident waiting to happen?” said Zack Pistora, who lobbies for the Sierra Club’s state chapter.

Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the same system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. President Joe Biden’s cancelation of a permit for the project led the company to pull the plug on the project last year.

Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth also contributed from Mission, Kansas.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm. She is activating the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver says that tribal authorities have been working to clear roads to deliver propane and firewood to homes. But they face a relentless wind that has created drifts over 10 feet in some places. The tribe has requested assistance and Noem’s office said it has been working with other tribal governments, as well as local officials across the state, to respond to the frigid temperatures and blizzard-like conditions.

Noem commutes 7 inmates' sentences to parole

Gov. Kristi Noem has commuted seven prisoners' sentences to parole. Noem's office announced the move Saturday, saying the convicts will be subject to a number of requirements, including electronic monitoring of their locations and alcohol use and supervision plans. Any violations will result in a return to prison. Noem said that the prisoners have earned a second chance and present a low risk of recidivism. The prisoners are Danielle Blakney; Jamie Christine Bosone; Jerome R. Ferguson; Britni Jean Goodhart; Connie Hirsch; Tammy Kvasnicka; and Whitney Renae Turney.

Winter storm leaves reservation facing water shortage

Last week's winter storms have left South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation facing a water shortage. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued use restrictions on water usage for most of the reservation on Monday. Agency officials say heavy snowfall has prevented workers from accessing water stations to keep water flowing, leaving some areas with low water levels or none at all. The restrictions are expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state's National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Woman criticizes Noem for releasing her father's killer

A woman is criticizing Gov. Kristi Noem's decision to release her father's killer from prison. Noem announced Monday that she had commuted seven prisoners' sentences to parole. One of them is Connie Hirsch. KELO-TV reports that Hirsch in 2012 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of her husband, Jerold Hirsch. She got 35 years in prison. Jarold Hirsch's daughter, Sandra Lopez, says she learned of Noem's decision on Christmas Day. She says Noem's decision to release Connie Hirsch victimized her all over again. She says Connie Hirsch shouldn't be allowed to walk freely among society.

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback  to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took out of Minnesota to a reservation in South Dakota following the mass execution on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Thirty-eight Dakota prisoners were hanged that day and two others were later captured and hanged.

Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek says it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly when it would reopen the section of its Keystone pipeline system from Steele City near the Nebraska-Kansas line to Cushing in northern Oklahoma. The company said it will have crews working through the Christmas holiday, including conducting rigorous testing and inspections. The Dec. 7 spill dumped the crude into a creek in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says its warning map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever." Nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday. At one point, power outages left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark.

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 28 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to scores of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA crash tests eVTOL aircraft of the future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News