Plan to add campsites at Custer State Park draws opposition

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A significant increase in the number of tourists in the Black Hills since the start of the coronavirus pandemic prompted Gov. Kristi Noem to push for spending nearly $10 million to add campsites to Custer State Park.

But former park officials, some lawmakers and private campground owners have raised concerns over how the additional 175 campsites would impact wildlife and increase vehicle traffic.

Noem and the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks want to develop a 75-acre site in the west central portion of the park.

Private campground owners are rallying against the project, and former GFP and park officials are urging caution, the Argus Leader reported.

Some private campground owners say they feel betrayed by Noem’s proposal.

“We just feel we can’t compete against the financial might of state government,′ said Bill Paterson, owner of the Big Pine Campground about a mile southwest of the city of Custer. “We always thought she was a governor who would be on the side of small business, but frankly, it’s standing on the throats of small business.”

The project has caused some apprehension among former caretakers of the park like John Cooper, former GFP secretary, and Rollie Noem, an in-law relative of the governor who was director of Custer State Park from 1985 to 2004.

They said the increased activity in Barnes Canyon area specifically has the potential to drive wildlife away. Rollie Noem said the area is prime elk habitat and human activity is going to disturb that.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.