Plea deal reached in assaults made to fraudulently get drugs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge woman accused of smashing the fingers of her victims with a rock in order to get opioids from their pain prescriptions has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Frenchone One Horn, also known as Frenchone Kills In Water, plans to plead guilty Friday at the federal courthouse in Rapid City to health care fraud, fraudulently obtaining drugs and two counts of assault resulting in a serious injury.

One Horn is entering the pleas in connection with two victims after originally being charged with injuring five people. According to the indictment, three of the victims had a finger or two fingers amputated because of their injuries, the Rapid City Journal reported.

One Horn injured the hand of a 17-year-old relative in September 2018 in order to obtain pills and then walked the girl to the Indian Health Service Hospital in Pine Ridge where the victim received oxycodone, morphine and other drugs. One Horn took the drugs once they left, ingested some of them and sold the rest, prosecutors said.