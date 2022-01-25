Plea deal reached in fatal Sioux Falls shooting in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man accused in a 2020 shooting death has taken a plea deal in the case instead of going to trial.

Rashaun Guest, 25, has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Lamar Hood. Guest had been charged with first- and second-degree murder along with the manslaughter charge.

First-degree manslaughter carries a sentence of up to life in prison. By taking the plea deal, Guest avoids being possibly convicted by a jury of first-degree murder that has a mandatory life-sentence.

Skylar Jorgensen, 24, from Sioux Falls, was also arrested in the case and is charged with accessory to a felony in connection with Hood’s death.

Police at the time of the pair’s arrest said the homicide was not a random act. Both Guest and Jorgensen knew Hood, the Argus Leader reported. After the shooting, the pair fled the scene.

They were found at separate locations in Sioux Falls the night of the shooting and were taken into custody without incident. Police said a number of firearms were also recovered during the arrests.

A sentencing date for Guest has not been scheduled. Jorgensen is scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 28, according to court documents.

