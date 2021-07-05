Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say an overnight shooting in Rapid City has left one man dead and one man in critical condition.

Authorities were called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Officers found the two shooting victims in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Both were transported to a hospital, where one man died.

Police chased down a car that fled the scene, after which five people ran from the vehicle. Two of them were arrested for obstruction and one was arrested on a drug charge. Police are searching for the other two occupants.

It was the second shooting at the apartment complex in the last month.

