Police arrest North Dakota man suspected in jail explosion

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man suspected of setting off an explosive device in a jail earlier this week was arrested Thursday after setting fire to his garage and barricading himself in a house.

The five-hour standoff ended without incident after the Red River Valley SWAT team was summoned from Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota to help negotiate with the suspect after giving him a phone. No injuries were reported.

“It took a lot of time but they eventually got him to actually come out on his own,” Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky said, adding that it was the ending that police wanted. Police recovered weapons and possibly some more explosive devices in the residence, he said.

Fairmount is located next to the Minnesota border and about 10 miles from South Dakota.

Police had earlier obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home as part of the investigation into an explosion and fire Tuesday in the lobby of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, which is 15 miles north of Fairmount. Authorities said the device appeared to be poorly constructed.

Leshovsky said the suspect is known to have mental health issues. Authorities said he had earlier posted a message on social media saying that he’s “upset over the whole world."

The Fairmount school went into lockdown and the streets were blocked off during the standoff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0