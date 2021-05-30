 Skip to main content
Police arrest suspect after 2 stabbed in Sioux Falls bar
AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a bar in downtown Sioux Falls.

Officers responded to a call about 2 a.m. Sunday at Tommy Jack's. Authorities say two people were stabbed. Their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, KELO-TV reported.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene. No further details were immediately available.

