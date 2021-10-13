Police in Sioux Falls searching for men in stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are trying to find whoever stabbed a man and left him fighting for his life.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday that a 32-year-old man was stabbed Sunday night about 10:30 p.m. in the central portion of the city.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, including cuts to his head, and was taken to a hospital. Police said Tuesday his condition hasn’t improved and he could still die.

Surveillance video from a business shows two men possibly assaulted the man. Investigators say the men aren’t considered suspects yet but police spokesman Sam Clemens said they're “people of interest.”

