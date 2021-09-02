Police: Infant left behind by suspected drunken driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A mother left her infant behind after crashing into several vehicle while driving in downtown Sioux Falls and fleeing the scene with three other children, police said.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 38-year-old Sioux Falls woman was arrested not long after fleeing from her disabled SUV earlier this week. Clemens says she had hit three vehicles, a crosswalk signal and a flower pot before fleeing with three of her children; ages 1, 3 and 6, the Argus Leader reported.

Police said she left her 2-week-old daughter behind in the vehicle Monday evening.

She was arrested on probable charges of DUI, abuse or cruelty to a minor, vehicular battery, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.

A 25-year-old Brandon woman in one of the vehicles that was struck sustained minor injuries, Clemens said.

