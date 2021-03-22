 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate shooting in downtown Sioux Falls
View Comments
AP

Police investigate shooting in downtown Sioux Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Sioux Falls that left one man injured.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sioux Falls Sgt. Cullen McClure.

McClure said the man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump planning own media platform: advisor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News