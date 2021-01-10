Police investigating shooting death of man in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday night in Mitchell.

Mitchell police said in a release that officers responded to a call after 11 p.m. Saturday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they don't believe the shooting was a random act. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance video from the area, according to the release.

No further information has been provided.

