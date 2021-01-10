 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating shooting death of man in Mitchell
View Comments
AP

Police investigating shooting death of man in Mitchell

{{featured_button_text}}

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday night in Mitchell.

Mitchell police said in a release that officers responded to a call after 11 p.m. Saturday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they don't believe the shooting was a random act. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance video from the area, according to the release.

No further information has been provided.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News