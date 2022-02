RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting at a bar in downtown Rapid City early Sunday.

Police Lt. Kevin Masur said officers were called to Teddy’s Sports Bar at about 1 a.m. and found a man who had been shot.

The Rapid City Journal reports the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The man's identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

