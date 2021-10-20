 Skip to main content
AP

Police: Rapid City stabbing victim, suspect were associated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City had an “association” with the victim, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the crime scene about 4 a.m. Tuesday and found the 24-year-old victim on the ground with several stab wounds. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to the hospital where he later died.

The victim is identified as Leon Richards of Rapid City. Officers investigating the homicide say it does not appear to be a random crime. A suspect remains at large.

