 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police recover 17 stolen firearms at Sioux Falls residence

Police say 17 stolen guns have been recovered at a residence in Sioux Falls after a theft victim used GPS tracking which led to the house

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Seventeen stolen guns have been recovered at a residence in Sioux Falls after a theft victim used GPS tracking which led to the house, according to police.

Authorities said an investigation began after some items were stolen from a car in in south Sioux Falls last October. Among the items was Apple Airpods. The owner of the headphones tracking them down using GPS.

Detectives eventually got a search warrant for the house and recovered the stolen items along with 17 firearms. Police say 12 guns were stolen from vehicles outside the city limits, including Minnehaha, McCook, Lincoln and Moody counties.

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted for possessing the stolen guns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Festival of Lights to kick off in Lyon amid tightened Covid-19 restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News