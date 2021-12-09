Police recover 17 stolen firearms at Sioux Falls residence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Seventeen stolen guns have been recovered at a residence in Sioux Falls after a theft victim used GPS tracking which led to the house, according to police.

Authorities said an investigation began after some items were stolen from a car in in south Sioux Falls last October. Among the items was Apple Airpods. The owner of the headphones tracking them down using GPS.

Detectives eventually got a search warrant for the house and recovered the stolen items along with 17 firearms. Police say 12 guns were stolen from vehicles outside the city limits, including Minnehaha, McCook, Lincoln and Moody counties.

Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted for possessing the stolen guns.

