Police search for man accused in South Dakota kidnapping

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A 23-year-old Sioux Falls man accused of abducting a woman at a South Dakota state park early Sunday morning and leading police on an extended chase remains at large, authorities said.

The victim was sitting in a vehicle at Oakwood State Park near the town of Bruce when the suspect allegedly started striking the vehicle with a machete. The man forcefully removed the woman and left the scene with her in another vehicle, according to the Brookings County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was able to elude police while heading toward Sioux Falls before his vehicle ran out of gas. The victim was able to escape and call authorities, while the suspect fled on foot, authorities said.

The man is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault. A woman who was in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the abduction was interviewed and released.

