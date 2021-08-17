 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek woman for questioning in fatal shooting
0 Comments
AP

Police seek woman for questioning in fatal shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify a person of interests in a homicide investigation.

Authorities have already made one arrest in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Austin Freeman last Friday. A 31-year-old man is being held on probable murder and drug charges.

Investigators said they are also looking for woman in connection with the case.

Police Capt. James Johns said it appears Freeman was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was an innocent victim of violence associated with drugs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Vietnam vets reunite 50 years later

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News