Police work to find suspect in fatal Rapid City bar shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Investigators have interviewed dozens of people about a fatal shooting at a downtown Rapid City bar as they work to find a suspect, police said.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said officers are also trying to identify sources of video that may help determine who was involved, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Officers were called to Teddy's Sports Bar on Main St. about 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting inside the establishment, said Lt. Kevin Masur.

“When officers arrived, officers found themselves in a very chaotic situation,” Masur said.

Police say a large group of people fled from the bar after the shooting.

A man in his 30s died from injuries suffered in the shooting. The victim has not been identified.

