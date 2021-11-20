Prison guard assaulted, held in closet by murder suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man in jail awaiting a murder trial allegedly assaulted a Minnehaha County prison guard and held her in a closet, according to court documents.

The Argus Leader reports Amir Hasan Beaudion Jr., 22, was charged on Thursday for assaulting a law enforcement officer on Nov. 14.

Beaudion is awaiting trial for charges including first-degree murder in connection with a 2020 killing of a Sioux Falls woman. He had volunteered to clean the day room in the unit he was housed in overnight while other inmates are under lockdown, according to court documents.

On Nov. 14, an officer reported hearing screaming coming at 11:55 p.m. He heard a female scream “let me out” multiple times and could hear muffled screams over the radio.

A closet was opened where officers found Beaudion. The female guard ran out of the closet crying, according to court documents. The extent of the guard’s injuries weren’t revealed in court documents.

The female officer later reported that Beaudion asked for her help filling up a spray bottle before he hit her in the side of the head and started to choke her, authorities said.

