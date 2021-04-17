Pro eater headed to Sioux Falls to take on challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A professional eater is headed to Sioux Falls to take on a challenge of excess no one has ever completed.

Randy Santel, a competition eater with millions of social media followers, has accepted the “Gorilla Dumpster Challenge” at Urban Chislic, t he Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Friday.

Santel will have to consume six-and-a-quarter pounds of beef, lamb, chicken and pork chislic over kettle chips, double orders of cheese curds and fries and eight sauces. Urban Chislic co-owner Hong Phrommany said no one has ever completed the challenge.

If anyone can do, it's Santel. He has won more than 974 food challenges in all 50 state sand 37 countries. He's also married to a professional eater.

He has competed in other food challenges in South Dakota in the past, including the The Keg Chicken's 2019 “Yard Bird” challenge, which featured two whole chickens, a pound of French fries in 45 minutes. He also took on the Boss' Pizza and Chicken “Boss Hog 28-inch Pizza Challenge” in 2017.