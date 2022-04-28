Prosecutors weigh death penalty in shooting that killed 3

Spring was put on hold in parts of the Dakotas as blizzard warnings were posted for the two states, which could result in the second strong storm to hit western North Dakota this month. The National Weather Service reported “significant” ice accumulations in western North Dakota due to freezing rain, a problem that will be compounded by heavy snow. As much as 20 inches of snow was possible from Beach to Williston to Crosby, with lesser but still significant amounts in other areas. In South Dakota, blizzard warnings were issued for Harding, Perkins and Butte counties in the far northwestern part of the state until late Sunday afternoon. Up to 7 inches of snow was possible with winds gusting up to 65 mph.