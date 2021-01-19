 Skip to main content
Pursuit that crossed state lines reaches speeds of 110 mph
AP

Pursuit that crossed state lines reaches speeds of 110 mph

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (AP) — An Iowa man is behind bars in South Dakota after a pursuit that crossed state lines and reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The incident started when deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa started pursuing a stolen vehicle Monday. The pursuit entered Lincoln County when the South Dakota deputies there were asked to take over.

It lasted for several miles in Lincoln County with speeds reaching 110 mph, authorities said. The pursuit ended when a Highway Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle at an intersection west of Chancellor, South Dakota.

The 25-year-old from Spencer was arrested on tentative charges including possession of stolen property and drunken driving.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

