Questions remain after tough year in North Dakota oil patch

“The response to those freebies has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “It’s led to new connections from all over the country.”

Her company tracks the hours her clients work in the oil fields and noticed a dramatic decline after the price collapse last spring. But their hours improved substantially in the last quarter of 2020, possibly due to federal coronavirus stimulus money the state designated for the oil industry, she said. Tens of millions of dollars went toward plugging abandoned wells and providing grants to reimburse the cost of acquiring water to use in fracking new wells.

Slowly over the past year, the price of oil has climbed back to $60 per barrel. That’s not quite high enough to usher in a lot of drilling that would boost North Dakota’s oil output, but it’s been enough to prompt some producers to bring new wells online to maintain production. The amount of oil a single well produces falls over time, which is why a company must drill new wells if it’s to maintain or grow its output.

Dunlap said his employees aren’t working 80-hour weeks like before the pandemic, but there’s work to go around these days at LDI, which does maintenance, construction and trucking work, among other services in the Bakken.