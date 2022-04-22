 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ramsdell appointed as U.S. attorney for South Dakota

South Dakota federal court officials have appointed a U.S. attorney who will serve until the position is filled by a presidential nominee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota federal court officials have appointed a U.S. attorney who will serve until the position is filled by a presidential nominee.

Alison Ramsdell was sworn in as top federal prosecutor on Thursday and started the job on Friday. She first joined the office in 2014 as an assistant U.S. attorney and has led the district's civil division since 2016.

Ramsdell replaces Dennis Holmes, who announced his retirement earlier this week. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Holmes as U.S. attorney for 120 days in December following U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons’ resignation.

“It is a profound honor to serve the District of South Dakota in this capacity, and I am deeply grateful to be doing the work alongside such exceptional colleagues,” Ramsdell said in a statement.

Ramsdell received her bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso and her law degree from the University of Iowa. She lives in Flandreau with her husband and two sons.

