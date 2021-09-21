Rapid City establishes rules for medical marijuana sellers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Council has approved an ordinance which establishes rules for medical marijuana dispensaries in the community.

The rules go into effect Oct. 2 after legal publication following the council's 8-1 voted Monday night. The ordinance limits the number of dispensaries to 15 within city limits. That's one dispensary per 5,000 city residents.

Council member Bill Evans cast the only opposing vote. Evans says he voted no on the ordinance because he believes the market should decide the number of dispensaries, or the city should have its own facility, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“We continuously from up here talk about the inadequate funding for the city budget,” he said.

Council member Pat Jones cautioned the council and community members that the dispensaries approved could turn into recreational marijuana dispensaries.

“These 15 medical ones, whatever date that becomes, in a puff of smoke, will become recreational and make a difference and impact on our community,” Jones said.