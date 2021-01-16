Rapid City homeless encampment provides sense of community

“You can’t joke around and say Black Hills, tókša (see you later) because we got a little piece of it back,” Tilsen said. “The very fact that one of the things that we’re doing with our land is to take care of our most vulnerable population kind of shows you the priority and trajectory of that movement.”

Creek Patrol volunteers started the camp because there are gaps in housing options for homeless people in Rapid City, the volunteers said. They said they work with and refer people to the existing resources and have nothing against them.

Some people just feel more welcomed and accepted at the camp, Tilsen said. Others like that they don’t need to provide personal documentation to the camp, that their privacy is protected, Bettelyoun added.

“It’s needed. What we’re doing, no one else is doing this,” Tilsen said. “If the city allowed a tent ordinance where we just drop off buddy heaters and propane tanks and just check in on people, that would be another option. If there was some kind of voucher system set up to get people off the streets, at least just for the coldest months, that would be awesome. There’s all of these things that could have been done by the city, by the state and other individuals that wasn’t being done.”