Rapid City police: 2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead late Saturday.

The Rapid City Police Department said in a statement that police were called to a business “for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound.”

When they arrived, police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds outside the business. The police department said that preliminary information gathered in the investigation shows that it was a murder-suicide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0