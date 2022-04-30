Rapid City police: Altercation over debt turns deadly

A spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota, and utility officials said it will likely take at least several days to restore power to everyone. The snow, combined with strong winds that gusted up to 60 mph and freezing rain, to create hazardous driving conditions. And the storm knocked down tree limbs and power lines. More than 14,000 utility customers in North Dakota and another nearly 1,500 in South Dakota lacked power Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said more than a foot of snow was reported in places across western North Dakota, including 18 inches near Niobe in the northwest corner of the state.