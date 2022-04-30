Rapid City police: Altercation over debt turns deadly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An altercation over a debt has turned deadly in Rapid City, according to police.
Officers responded to an alley about 8:30 p.m. Friday where they found a man with a gun shot wound. Medical units arrived and administered aid, but the man died at the scene.
Officers and detectives from the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office investigated throughout the night by watching surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.
A 26-year-old Rapid City man was arrested on a possible charge of possession of a firearm as a felon.
According to police, the man who was arrested was being beaten with a blunt instrument when he shot the other man.
The man who died has not been identified.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.