Rapid City police fatally shoot man outside casino

Police say Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino, police officials said.

According to Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino's parking lot.

Hedrick says the man fired at officers when they arrived, KELO-TV reported.

“Our officers returned fire on the subject, and he is deceased. This appears to be an attack on police officers at this time,” Hedrick said.

Officials say a patrol car was struck by gunfire, but no officers were hurt.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

