AP

Rapid City police fatally shoot person who pointed gun

Rapid City police say an officer shot and killed someone who pointed a gun at him during a struggle late Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City police officer fatally shot a person who had pointed a gun at him during a struggle late Thursday, the Rapid City Police Department said.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video that officers had chased “an individual” in a residential area north of the city's downtown before “a struggle of some sort ensued.”

The officer attempted to use a stun gun, Hedrick said, but the person pointed a firearm at the officer.

Hedrick said the officer then fired at the person, who died.

“It does not appear that the suspect was able to fire any rounds at the police officer, but definitely pointed a weapon at him,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick did not release details on the person killed.

The Pennington County sheriff's office took over the scene after the shooting, Hedrick said. The state's Division of Criminal Investigation will review the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

