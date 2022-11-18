 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rapid City police officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man

A Rapid City police officer shot and killed a man who charged at the officer while holding a large, butcher-type knife

  • 0

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City police officer shot and killed a man who charged at the officer while holding a large, butcher-type knife, authorities said Friday.

Police said the incident happened in a building about 5:30 a.m. Friday after an officer responded to a disturbance call. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said the initial investigation shows the man was attempting to hurt the officer and called the struggle “active combat.”

“Within seconds, the man was in very close proximity to the officer, to the point where the officer wasn’t sure if he’d been stabbed or not,” he said.

After being charged, Hedrick said the officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who then collapsed. The officer attempted life-saving procedures but the man later died at the hospital, the Rapid City Journal reported.

People are also reading…

“This was a very dynamic situation in terms of (how) it unfolded very quickly,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said. “We’ve had the opportunity to watch the body camera footage, and it’s frankly kind of chilling.”

The officer was not injured.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the case with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader

South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, an agency that compiles and analyzes criminal intelligence in support of terrorism prevention. Saterlee will replace Chad Mosteller who served as interim director following the dismissal of of DCI director David Natvig, who . served under Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg who was convicted on impeachment charges for his conduct following a 2020 fatal car crash. Mosteller will return to his post as DCI’s assistant director.

SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban

Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban, which allows Wholestone, a Nebraska-based pork producer, to continue with its plan to open a $500 million plant in northeastern Sioux Falls. The group Smart Growth Sioux Falls has been fighting Wholestone’s plan since early this year, claiming that the plant would negatively affect the city’s water and air quality and impact traffic and affordable housing.

Sanford, Fairview talking about merging the health systems

Two large health care systems in Minnesota and the Dakotas are negotiating a merger that its leaders say would improve patient care and help them deal with economic challenges. Combining Sanford, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview, headquartered in Minneapolis, would create one of the largest health care providers in the Upper Midwest. The merged system would be based in Sioux Falls and include 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Sanford and Fairview must still convince regulators and state lawmakers that the merger is a good idea. The two systems are hoping to reach a deal in 2023.

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

South Dakota voters to decide on Medicaid expansion

South Dakota voters are weighing whether to expand Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents through a constitutional amendment after the state Legislature resisted expansion for years. If Constitutional Amendment D is approved by a majority vote, it would remove South Dakota from a list of 12 states that have not expanded eligibility for the government health insurance program. People earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level would become eligible for Medicaid. The Republican-controlled Legislature has resisted Medicaid expansion under the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act. But a wide coalition of health care groups backed a well-funded ballot campaign this year.

1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas

1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas

The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies is unloading its energy primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph. The system started with a round of freezing drizzle that made driving tricky in the Dakotas. It led to a chain reaction crash that totaled a state trooper’s vehicle and closed Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota for several hours Wednesday night and shut down I-29 in eastern North Dakota on Thursday morning. Both interstates have reopened but travel is expected to become nearly impossible in some stretches due to whiteout conditions.

South Dakota's Thune wins reelection to 4th U.S. Senate term

South Dakota's Thune wins reelection to 4th U.S. Senate term

Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota has won reelection to a fourth term. He will return to the Senate and is expected to make a bid to become the next GOP leader. Thune cruised to victory in South Dakota with a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs. He is the second-ranking Senate Republican, and he is seen as a potential pick to someday succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Republican's Lankford, Mullin win Oklahoma Senate seats

Republican's Lankford, Mullin win Oklahoma Senate seats

Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin have both coasted to election victory, keeping Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats in the GOP column. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin is now poised to become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats were on the ballot Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe shook up the state’s political scene by announcing this year that he planned to step down before his term was finished. Mullin defeated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, while Lankford beat political newcomer Madison Horn, a Democrat who is not related to Kendra Horn.

After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem enjoyed a large reelection margin as she continued to angle for national prominence from her small state. The large win seemed to be proof of the popularity of her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, but as she enters her second term, she will face challenges. Noem is looking to enact a historic tax cut and fend off attempts to soften the state’s abortion ban. But she will be working with Republicans in a Legislature that has not always been on board with the governor.

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

The Supreme Court appears likely to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978 to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native Homes. It has long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures. But white families seeking to adopt Native children are among the challengers who say the law is impermissibly based on race, and also prevents states from considering those children’s best interests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Missile strikes leave Ukrainians without heat, electricity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News