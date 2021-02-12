Rapid City police say elderly woman's death is a homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The death of an elderly Rapid City woman is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Officer were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon and found 82-year-old Reta McGovern with a laceration to her throat. An autopsy classified the death as a homicide.

According to police, McGovern was likely killed Wednesday morning. Authorities are working to identify a suspect.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating any surveillance video that would show a suspect in the area in the hours before or after the homicide.

