 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rapid City schools cancel amid nationwide TikTok threats

Public schools in Rapid City are closed after a social media post threatened a middle school amid nationwide TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Public schools in Rapid City closed Friday after a social media post threatened a middle school amid nationwide TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats.

The Rapid City Police Department said officers believed the threatening social media post directed at “a North Middle School” had originated in Iowa. The department said Rapid City Area Schools canceled classes “in the spirit of caution for the safety of students."

“At this time, local law enforcement has yet to find any credible or actionable threat directed at our local school system,” the department said.

The social media threats had many educators on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere. School officials in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania said Thursday there would be an increased police presence because of the threats.

People are also reading…

The vague, anonymous posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storms continue through the Plains in aftermath of December tornadoes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News