Rapid City teen dies of injuries sustained in shooting
AP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Rapid City teen has died following a shooting in the city.

Police said McKenzie Garreaux, 16, died at a Rapid City hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the Friday morning shooting. Garreaux was reported missing by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20.

The Rapid City Journal reports police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the shooting. Charges are pending in the case.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex.

Police said a gun believed to be used in the shooting was located near the apartment complex.

