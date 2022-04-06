Ravnsborg accused of delaying lawsuit on election measure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota men seeking to remove a proposed constitutional amendment from the primary ballot say the state is intentionally delaying the case so it can be decided in a sparsely held election, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

David Owen and Jim Holbeck said the state is illegally refusing to accept service on their amendment complaint, a procedural move that allows the suit to move forward. They blame Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who is representing defendant Steve Barnett, the secretary of state who also serves as South Dakota's chief election officer.

The lawyer for Owen and Holbeck, Brendan Johnson, said Ravnsborg has yet to accept service, which they provided by certified mail as allowed by law. Members of Ravnsborg's office said they would only accept personal service — not by certified mail — and planned to outline their position further in a court filing, the Argus Leader reported.

Owen and Holbeck say the measure in question, Amendment C, violates a constitutional requirement that ballot issues only deal with a single subject. The amendment would require any ballot measure that raises taxes or spends $10 million or more to be approved by 60% of the electorate. So it's a vote on both taxation and spending, the two men argue.

In addition to the constitutional question, Johnson said placing the measure on the primary rather than general election undermines the democratic process.

