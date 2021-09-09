Redistricting committees tackle city legislative boundaries

Currently, several legislative districts in Sioux Falls span from city neighborhoods and strip malls into expanses of farmland. Republican lawmakers who hail from several of those districts spoke in support of the current arrangement, but public commenters said it glops rural and urban voters together.

“The rural population has its own priorities,” said Amy Scott-Stoltz, the president of the League of Women Voters of South Dakota. “The urban population has its own legislative priorities and deserves its own representation.”

The irregular, winding shapes of several of those districts prompted Brian Birch, who spoke at Thursday's committee meeting, to malign them as “gerrymandered,” referring to the centuries-old practice of drawing districts designed to pack opponents’ voters into one place, or scatter them across districts to minimize their voting power.

The committees settled on three proposals for the Sioux Falls legislative boundaries and decided to gather more public input before settling on one.

However, lawmakers finalized a map around Rapid City legislative districts that stretches from Pactola Lake, a mountainous hiking area, in the west to the city of Box Elder in the east.