Redistricting stalls in South Dakota Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Legislative redistricting was left stalled in South Dakota Monday after the House and Senate were deadlocked on competing proposals for a new political map.

The Legislature convened in a special session for the once-in-a-decade process, but 10 hours of negotiating left Republicans in the House and Senate divided. One top lawmaker in the Senate raised the prospect of the state Supreme Court drawing the new legislative map if the House did not budge. State law calls for the high court to determine the map if the Legislature can't pass one by Dec. 1.

“This is going to the Supreme Court unless they decide to follow some map that follows the law,” Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the Senate pro tempore, told reporters after adjourning the Senate for the day.

Lawmakers planned to retry Tuesday. While senators argued the House's proposal failed to meet federal requirements to protect the voting rights of Native Americans, House lawmakers charged the Senate with orchestrating a shake-up by pitting lawmakers against each other in the new political map.

“The reality of it is, you have to have two willing participants,” said House Republican leader Rep. Kent Peterson. “We've tried to do our best to be at the table.”

