AP

Regents expand alcohol sales at South Dakota universities

South Dakota universities will begin to sell more alcohol at events next school year

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota universities will begin to sell more alcohol at events next school year.

The South Dakota Board of Regents approved an expanded alcohol sales policy Thursday to include general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.

Under the previous policy, alcohol sales were limited to select box seats and loge areas.

Six universities governed by the Board of Regent will be permitted, but not required, to sell alcohol in general admission areas. The universities include Northern State University, Black Hills State, University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University and Dakota State University.

The regents say the effort to expand alcohol sales to general admission areas came from the student government organizations on each campus. They sent a letter to the board urging it to change the policy.

“We’re seeing a move toward general admission alcohol sales at collegiate events across the country. It seemed like a good time to revisit South Dakota’s policy as well,” said the board's executive director, Dr. Brian Maher.

The new policy requires the schools to define a start and end time for alcohol sales, designate at least one alcohol-free zone and keep alcohol sales separate from other concessions, the Argus Leader reported.

It also requires anyone who is selling alcohol to receive training to recognize fake IDs, prevent serving minors, identify signs of intoxication, and learn how to handle disorderly customers.

