Regents map out goals, including addressing brain drain

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A new strategic plan for South Dakota's six public universities, two university centers and two special schools makes retaining graduates for the state's workforce a priority.

The Board of Regents plan states that South Dakota will add as many as 32,000 new jobs by 2030 with 38% of them requiring a bachelor's or more advanced degree.

That's why the board is focusing on brain drain, or the emigration of graduates taking jobs elsewhere as they enter the workforce. Engaging in discussions on brain drain and its impact to the state's workforce will be critical in the next decade, according to the strategic plan.

Challenges facing the Board of Regents also include the competition for high school graduates in the region, attracting and retaining non-resident students and workforce shortages because of the limited availability of skilled workers.

The plan said there will also be a need to enroll more non-traditional, underserved and non-resident student populations, the Argus Leader reported.

Plan goals have been established for governance, access and affordability, academic excellence, student outcomes, workforce and economic development, financial health and competitiveness.

Each goal has specific initiatives on a timeline from now to 2027, with some already in progress or complete.

The regents plan to set up strategy sessions on enrollment, analyzing new tuition and fee models, decreasing the number of low productivity programs in favor of those that are in high demand, as well as increasing advocacy for student mental health.

