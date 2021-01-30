Regional airline travel takes big hit from COVID-19 in 2020

Letellier pointed to a recent policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring that travelers entering the United States from out of the country to show a negative coronavirus test before getting on their flight.

“It’s going to hamper a lot of travel to the Caribbean, Mexico for people who had trips planned,” he said.

Lorie Buus, a travel consultant with Sioux Falls’ All About Travel, agreed. Emphatically.

“It was devastating,” Buus said of the new policy. “We finally had some hope for our industry and they really kind of pulled the rug out from under us.”

Buus said she’d seen similar results to the airport in April, when businesses “went down to pretty much zero.”

Things started to get better near the end of the year, she said, and January had been good until the announcement was made.

Like many other industries, Letellier said airlines and airports are hoping for a downturn in COVID-19 cases as the vaccine continues to be rolled out, adding that they continue to go “above and beyond” with cleaning, disinfecting and safety protocols.