Reno City Council backs ban on wildlife killing contests

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council is the latest to join the push to outlaw wildlife killing contests in Nevada.

The council approved a resolution on a 6-1 vote this week urging an end to the practice. Mayor Hillary Schieve called the contests that often target coyotes “heinous.”

The Clark County Commission in Las Vegas urged an immediate ban earlier this year.

The state wildlife commission is scheduled to consider the matter at its Sept. 24 meeting.

Councilwoman Bonnie Weber was the lone vote against the Reno resolution on Wednesday, saying that it should not be the city’s place to take a stance on the issue. Her ward stretching north of Reno into more rural areas includes Lemmon Valley, where a bar has sponsored past annual coyote hunts among the most prominent in northern Nevada.

The resolution the council approved honors the late Norm Harry, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe who protested the competitions. His daughter Autumn, whose family grew up hunting, explained why she continued in her father’s footsteps and spoke out against the coyote contests.