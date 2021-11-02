Retailers association offers cash incentive to lure workers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has not been immune to the labor shortages that are plaguing businesses nationwide.

That's prompted the South Dakota Retailers Association to offer a cash incentive of $1,000 to try to lure out-of-state workers to fill jobs at businesses that are association members.

The cash payout would supplement any hiring bonuses or other incentives offered by an individual business.

The first incentive installment of $500 would be paid after 90 consecutive days of employment in South Dakota, averaging at least 30 hours a week. The second $500 will be paid after 180 days of employment, KOTA-TV reported.

“If we can take an individual who is a primary wage earner, and we can have their spouse, neighbor, family member who is moving and coming along with them to South Dakota, and we can get them into a retail career, than that is absolutely a win for both parties,” said Nathan Sanderson, the association's executive director.

Sanderson said workforce shortages have plagued South Dakota for years, and it is something that the association has worked to combat for just as long. However, the bonuses are a new step for them.

“We’ve been addressing this up to this labor shortage up to this point with information,” Sanderson said. “Things like tips and tricks to make sure employees feel valued, make sure you are compensating them properly, helping them with child care. Ultimately, what it comes down to is that those things are all good, but maybe we can do more.”

