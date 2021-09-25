Rosebud program will teach 7 tribal members Lakota language

“Lakota is a second language because of colonization. I want to get to the point where it’s functionally alive and being used in an everyday context,” Little Elk said. ”Indigenous people are very practical. And in order for us to do what we do and to be who we are, especially when we’re practicing our spiritual and cultural traditions, it’s really important that we’re able to practice those traditions while using our language.”

Little Elk said of the 150,000 to 200,000 Lakota tribal members, there are a little less than 2,000 fluent Lakota speakers from all tribes. Most fluent speakers are older, with only two or three Rosebud Lakota speakers under the age of 30 and none under 18, Little Elk said.

On the Rosebud reservation last year, 550 fluent Lakota speakers were identified. A few months ago, that number decreased to 460. As of Sept. 15, at least four more fluent speakers have died, a trend that is expected to continue as speakers age, Little Elk said.

With those numbers in mind, Little Elk said there won’t be an age limit to participate in the program, but it is intended for working-age adults. The potential to increase fluent speakers under the age of 30 from three to seven would be of “massive” importance, he said.